Leongatha tournament a success

LEONGATHA and District Netball Association held its annual netball tournament on Sunday, July 22.

Forty three teams from across Gippsland and the south eastern suburbs of Melbourne enjoyed the sunny skies and the challenges of a long day of netball.

Twelve teams in the U15 section were divided into two pools.

Open and reserve sections were determined by the final ladders.

For the Open finals, Mid Gippsland was top of the ladder in pool (b) after the rounds but suffered its first loss in the finals to Leongatha Parrots.

Leongatha Parrots went into the grand final against ladder leader of pool (a) Chelsea Netball Association but were unable to contain the dominant Chelsea team. Chelsea won 18 to eight.

Tarwin Sharks had a look in at the U15 reserve semi final, but was put out of the grand final by Traralgon Netball Association.

Traralgon played Mid Gippsland (2) in the grand final. Traralgon won against Mid Gippsland (2) in the rounds, however was unable to lift enough in the final. Mid Gippsland (2) eight, defeated Traralgon four.

This was the first year the All Ability section had been included in the program.

Teams from Leongatha, Drouin and Doncaster made up the section and played six games each throughout the day. Leongatha and Drouin (1) were equal ladder leaders after the rounds.

In the grand final, Leongatha led most the game and was able to hold off Drouin by three points.

Leongatha eight defeated Drouin (1) five.

The U13 open section was dominated by the Chelsea Netball Association team, which finished top of the ladder after the round of eight games.

Leongatha Parrots made the semi final but were put out by Wonthaggi Power.

Chelsea put a stop to Wonthaggi’s success in the grand final with a 19 point to seven win.

Chelsea also dominated the U13 reserve section going through to the grand final without a loss.

The other teams were competitive with close games and draws throughout the rounds. Moe association had the honour of playing in the grand final but was out classed by Chelsea. Chelsea 19 defeated Moe four.

The U11 section was the largest section of the competition with 11 teams playing throughout the day.

This section has no trophies to win but focused on development of skills and sportsmanship.

Chelsea, Mountain District and Nepean were the most successful, but all teams were congratulated and received a show bag of goodies for their participation.

Many thanks to sponsors Saputo, Bendigo Bank and support from South Gippsland Mini Skips, Karmai Community Children’s Centre, C & L Stainless, Rotary club of Leongatha, Considine and Johnson Builders and the Leongatha Cycling Club.