Leongatha Travel and Cruise staff train for a holiday



MOVING FEAST: Leongtha Travel and Cruise’s Jill Carmody (third from left) knows just how good the experience of travelling on the Indian Pacific and Ghan can – especially with friends.

IT’S one of those trips everyone should go on at least once in their lifetime: a train journey into Australia’s red heart.

“There’s a wealth of opportunities on these rail journeys,” Leongtha Travel and Cruise’s Jill Carmody said.

“They really do represent good value, when you consider the price of the trips includes your transportation, accommodation, all meals and beverages, off train excursions – with some exceptions – and the opportunity to see places you wouldn’t otherwise see.

“You just can’t beat it.”

Jill said there was nothing like rail travel for exploring Australia’s vast interior.

If you’ve ever thought about boarding one of these iconic trains, now is the time.

Leongatha Travel and Cruise is offering some very special savings aboard the Ghan’s ‘Taste of the Top End’ expedition and the Indian Pacific’s ‘Rottnest Wonder’ journey from Adelaide to Perth.

Book prior to 30 September to secure ‘early bird’ fares and your preferred dates and service level.

Both train odysseys are action packed, with a host to do and see.

Cross the heart of the country on board The Ghan and combine it with more adventures as part of the following packages:

Taste of the Top End

Start or end your journey on The Ghan with four nights in Darwin and a day trip to explore the Litchfield National Park Waterfalls. Join a half day jumping crocodile cruise and watch in awe as these powerful creatures launch themselves from the water.

Taste of South Australia

Round off your journey on The Ghan with five nights in Adelaide giving you the chance to explore nearby world-renowned wine region, the Barossa. Visit cellar doors and enjoy sumptuous three-course lunches with this indulgent package.

Territory Complete

The ultimate journey through the Northern Territory including visits to Uluru and Kata Tjuta, Kakadu National Park and Nitmiluk (Katherine Gorge).

Kakadu Splendour

This holiday doesn’t end when you disembark The Ghan. Enjoy two nights in Kakadu National Park discovering Aboriginal art and keeping watch for crocodiles before returning to Darwin to explore the city.

Alternatively, cross Australia from east to west or vice versa on board the Indian Pacific, in its 50th year. Extend your rail holiday by choosing one of the following packages.

Rottnest Wonder

Extend the adventure in Western Australia by spending three nights in Perth and one on Rottnest Island. Hold on tight on the Adventure Boat Tour then meet the quokkas the island is famous for.

Margaret River Indulgence

Indulge your inner foodie with a stay in Margaret River – home to boutique wineries, breweries, chocolate companies and more.