Posted by brad

Leongatha turns on Christmas spirit

By Trudy Murphy

OH, what a night!

Saturday night’s Carols in the Drome in Leongatha was a carols to remember with amazing performances from local bands, Leongatha Children’s Centre, local schools, Lisa Pellin Dancers, Combined Church Choir, South Gippsland Brass Band and drummers, Ashley Geary, Jackson Patterson, Adrian Darakai, Kiarna Smith, Britt Lewis, Kerryn Lockhart, Jen Holm and Jessica Stein, who delighted the crowd with her warm and friendly compering of the night.

The morning began with the decision to go ahead with the hope reports of wet weather were wrong. That paid off with a little help from above!

The attendance was fantastic with more than 1000 people and the new location near the LDNA netball courts was a hit with everyone. The close proximity of amenities and the roads made moving around the site easy.

New carols committee member Claire Williams’ passion for the community and enthusiasm lifted the quality of the children’s activities with go-karts, jumping castles and mini golf, all free for children to enjoy.

The carols stall with glow gear, popcorn, ice cones and fairy floss was busy all night, with all profits going towards next year’s carols.

This event wouldn’t be possible without the wonderful support and help from community members and businesses.

The committee wishes to thank volunteers who helped on the night, Leongatha Men’s Shed, SES, stage manager Matt Saario and Neil Warren.

Sponsors were South Gippsland Shire Council, Chairo Christian School, Ezyas Car Wash, St Peter’s Church, The Star newspaper, Aldi, Michael’s IGA, Woolworths, Freeza, Leongatha Business Association, Country Cart, Ryan’s Trucks, SAFE Scaffolding, Leongatha Lions and Lyric Theatre.

“Thanks to 1000-plus people who joined us for our community carols. It was a wonderful atmosphere and it’s really special seeing everyone having a great time enjoying the talents and expertise of our local people,” the committee’s Trudy Murphy said.

Community effort: children and adults alike performed in Carols in the Drome at Leongatha on Saturday. Photo courtesy Gerard Bruning-@ fourcornersframing.biz