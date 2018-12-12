Wednesday, December 12th, 2018 | Posted by

Leongatha turns on Christmas spirit

By Trudy Murphy

 

OH, what a night!

Saturday night’s Carols in the Drome in Leongatha was a carols to remember with amazing performances from local bands, Leongatha Children’s Centre, local schools, Lisa Pellin Dancers, Combined Church Choir, South Gippsland Brass Band and drummers, Ashley Geary, Jackson Patterson, Adrian Darakai, Kiarna Smith, Britt Lewis, Kerryn Lockhart, Jen Holm and Jessica Stein, who delighted the crowd with her warm and friendly compering of the night.

The morning began with the decision to go ahead with the hope reports of wet weather were wrong. That paid off with a little help from above!

The attendance was fantastic with more than 1000 people and the new location near the LDNA netball courts was a hit with everyone. The close proximity of amenities and the roads made moving around the site easy.

New carols committee member Claire Williams’ passion for the community and enthusiasm lifted the quality of the children’s activities with go-karts, jumping castles and mini golf, all free for children to enjoy.

The carols stall with glow gear, popcorn, ice cones and fairy floss was busy all night, with all profits going towards next year’s carols.

This event wouldn’t be possible without the wonderful support and help from community members and businesses.

The committee wishes to thank volunteers who helped on the night, Leongatha Men’s Shed, SES, stage manager Matt Saario and Neil Warren.

Sponsors were South Gippsland Shire Council, Chairo Christian School, Ezyas Car Wash, St Peter’s Church, The Star newspaper, Aldi, Michael’s IGA, Woolworths, Freeza, Leongatha Business Association, Country Cart, Ryan’s Trucks, SAFE Scaffolding, Leongatha Lions and Lyric Theatre.

“Thanks to 1000-plus people who joined us for our community carols. It was a wonderful atmosphere and it’s really special seeing everyone having a great time enjoying the talents and expertise of our local people,” the committee’s Trudy Murphy said.

 

Young talent: Tegan Denbrok (front) and Meg Richards of South Gippsland Brass Band performed admirably at Carols in the Drome at Leongatha on Saturday. They are with Doug Appleton, Brian Foster, Masina Ahokava and Ralph Christensen. Photo: Trudy Murphy.

Making it happen: Carols in the Drome host Jessica Stein and sound technican Brett Van Hoorn helped create a memorable show for the community on Saturday. Photo: Trudy Murphy.

Festive occasion: from left, Caitlin Hibberson, Amber Newton, Macy Elliott and Chelsea Kelly enjoy Carols in the Drome at Leongatha on Saturday. Photo: Trudy Murphy.

Fun times: from left, Ava Boyd, Kayla Boyd, Ruby Adams, Lukas Taylor-Smith, Reeve Weir and Luke Murphy enjoyed the free children’s activities at Carols in the Drome, Leongatha, on Saturday. Photo: Trudy Murphy.

Musical minders: Helen Drury, Barry Duvoisin and Suzi Bath watched their respective children Beth, Jess and Evie play in the band Lost in Sound at Carols in the Drome at Leongatha on Saturday. Photo: Trudy Murphy.

Night out: Geoff, Julie-Anne and Sebastian Trease relax at Carols in the Drome, Leongatha, on Saturday. Photo: Trudy Murphy.

Community effort: children and adults alike performed in Carols in the Drome at Leongatha on Saturday. Photo courtesy Gerard Bruning-@ fourcornersframing.biz

Off with a bang: the traditional fireworks signal the end of Carols in the Drome in Leongatha on Saturday night. Photo courtesy Gerard Bruning-@ fourcornersframing.biz

Making music: Lost in Sound, a band of Leongatha Secondary College Year 9 students, from left, Pete Clarkson, Beth Drury, Jess Duvoisin, Emily Foster and Evie Bath provided part of the pre-show entertainment at Carols in the Drome in Leongatha on Saturday.

Rockin’ the stage: youth band Contagion entertained the crowds at Carols in the Drome in Leongatha on Saturday.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=26916

Posted by on Dec 12 2018. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • brad: Hi Robbie. Would you like your comments to run as a letter to the editor too? If so, we just need your full...
  • robbiemc: The local council should not be wasting ratepayers money to build a rail trail. And more to the point there...
  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...

Recently Added