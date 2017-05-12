Leongatha wins

LEONGATHA’s Murray Goulburn (MG) factory will share in $60 million worth of upgrades and a substantial number of new jobs will be created.

MG will transfer some of the 360 jobs from factories it will close to Leongatha and Cobram, with $60 million to be spent on enhancing those two sites.

MG would not comment on how much money and the number of jobs destined for Leongatha, but did state manufacturing lines from two of three factories to be closed – Rochester in Victoria and Tasmania’s Edith Creek – would be relocated to Leongatha when the factories close over the next year.

MG will also close its Kiewa factory in northern Victoria, attributing the closures to reduced milk supply.

Many farmers abandoned MG after it required the average farmer to pay back around $130,000 over next three years

as part of the controversial Milk Supply Support Package (MSSP) last year. Suppliers who left the company were absolved from the payments.

The news comes as MG farmers stand to be repaid sums of tens of thousands of dollars each in July as MG aims to mitigate the risk of further milk loss.

Those payments will be made after MG pledged to write down the money it would have sought from farmers via future milk payments. Retired suppliers will also receive back payments.

All developments were announced last Tuesday, May 2, when MG revealed the results of a review of the company.

The new investment in the Leongatha factory, the relocation of jobs and the additional payments to farmers stand to inject millions of dollars into the economy of Leongatha and broader South Gippsland.

That delighted Leongatha Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Brenton Williams.

“Hopefully it lightens farmers’ loads a bit and they will spend a few more dollars in the town,” he said.

“It’s been a pretty tough year all round for everyone so every little bit will help.”

Mr Williams welcomed the expansion of the Leongatha factory, which he predicted would grow the town.

“Hopefully Murray Goulburn will have local people do the work on the factory as well,” he said.

An MG spokesperson told The Star, “Leongatha and Maffra remain important components in MG’s milk collection and processing footprint.

“Some production from Rochester and Edith Creek will transfer to Leongatha within the closure timelines provided for affected sites.

“It is expected that additional jobs will be created at Leongatha and we will be exploring redeployment opportunities with MG employees from the impacted sites.

“Overall we will be spending $60 million at Leongatha and Cobram to support the relocation of manufacturing from sites being closed.”

The future of the Leongatha and Maffra factories had been uncertain for many months, with the prospect of Leongatha losing jobs and Maffra closing.

In a statement, MG said, “MG expects to spend $60 million of capital expenditure to enable the closures, which will be largely funded by maintenance capital expenditure no longer required at the sites. MG will write-down assets of $99 million (post tax $69 million) and expects to incur cash restructuring costs of approximately $37 million (post tax $26 million).”

These costs predominantly comprise redundancy and entitlement payments to impacted employees.

MG’s chief executive Ari Mervis said, “These have been difficult decisions to make, however they are necessary steps on the journey to ensure the future strength and competitiveness of Murray Goulburn.”

Last Tuesday’s news caused Gippsland South MLA Danny O’Brien to be relieved.

“Gippsland has been very good to Murray Goulburn over the years and these plants (Leongatha and Maffra) will hopefully have a strong future for many years ahead,” he said.

“This is great news for those workers at the plant but also for suppliers who will also welcome the abolition of the Milk Supply Support Program.

“I hope the changes announced today by Murray Goulburn will get the company back on track and see it return to its role as the key driver of Australia’s dairy industry which of course employs so many people in Gippsland and contributes enormously to our local economy.”

Rochester now produces whey powders, bulk cheese and full cream milk powder. Kiewa makes milk and cream cheese, and Edith Creek manufactures UHT milk products (including lactose free), cream and custard.