Leongatha’s rose show blossoms



ROSE ENTHUSIASTS: June McIndoe from Leongatha, left, with her best novice exhibit of Camille Pissarro roses, said her love of roses originated from her parents, Charles and Muriel. Winner of best exhibit of Delbard rose was Maryanne Jackson, right, who has over 100 roses on her Korumburra property.

DESPITE extreme weather that took a toll on many gardens in the lead up to the Leongatha Rose Spectacular, no flowers on display showed the strain of the recent heat.

In fact, the Memorial Hall in Leongatha was a sea of colourful flowers with more than 540 rose entries alone, as well as a large number of cut flowers.

“We had more rose entries than last year,” Sue Thompson, member of the Leongatha Horticultural Society, said.

“Many people who have never exhibited before entered this year.”

The hall wasn’t just brimming with roses as more than 440 flower enthusiasts passed through the door last Friday and Saturday.

Ian Rasmussen, who has been involved with the show over the last 15 years, said it had once again grown in popularity.

“We are very happy with the attendance,” he said.

Leongatha and Korumburra RSL presidents, Kenneth Wanklyn and David Jackson, were present at the opening last Friday for the unveiling of the 2019 feature rose: The RSL Rose.

The RSL rose was chosen in recognition of the centenary of the end of World War One and as a tribute to the work and support of the RSL towards returned defence personnel.

Mr Jackson said he was proud for the Korumburra RSL to be involved in the rose show for the first time this year.

“It’s important to have the RSL community talking to each other,” he said.

This year the South Gippsland Gemstone and Lapidary Club held an impressive display of stones.

Results:

Champion rose, Glenice Griggs; best container of roses, Ralph Slaughter; best container of David Austin roses, Marg Turra; best exhibit in miniature rose, Glenice Griggs; best exhibit of David Austin rose, Maureen Masterman; best perfumed rose, Anne Larking; best container of old fashioned roses, Rodney Emmerson; best exhibit of Delbard rose, Maryanne Jackson; best exhibit in cut flowers, Maureen Quigley; best community group award, Red Cross; best novice exhibitor, June McIndoe; best local rose, Glenice Griggs.