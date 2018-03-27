Tuesday, March 27th, 2018 | Posted by

Lester’s new book backs hospital

by purchasing the book, The Silver Sea you will be helping support the Royal Children’s Hospital.
Award winning author and illustrator Alison Lester has kicked a goal with her new collaboration with fellow author Jane Godwin and the children from the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne.
Together they have created a stunning new book, The Silver Sea, with Alison and Jane writing the beautiful story and the children helping Alison illustrate it.
Alison visits the hospital monthly to work with the children in the Education Institute, creating pieces of art, so it was a natural progression that they create a book.
The book explores the hidden treasures of our seas and celebrates the joy of exploration and of returning home.
All profits from the sale of this book go to The Royal Children’s Hospital Education Institute.
Instead of giving eggs this Easter, why not support the hospital?
The Silver Sea is available at the Alison Lester Gallery/Bookshop in Fish Creek.
Alison will be in her Fish Creek shop on Easter Sunday, between 1pm and 4pm to sign books.

Book with heart: authors Jane Godwin and Alison Lester with their new book, The Silver Sea, made in collaboration with the children from the Royal Children’s Hospital.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=24560

Posted by on Mar 27 2018. Filed under Arts & Entertainment. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...
  • juliec: I hope the community can change the plan to log state forest in the Strzeleckis. The Strzelecki forests are...
  • russell: As usual Vicroads ignore their own guidelines… This from their own “Road Guide Notes”...

Recently Added