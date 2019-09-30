Let the search begin for The Great Aussie Coin

COIN HUNT: Australia Post is launching a ground breaking campaign for new collectable coins representing 26 classic Aussie icons from A-Z which will be released progressively each week from Monday, September 30 to Monday, October 21.

AUSTRALIA Post ‒ home of the original Australian collectable, the stamp ‒ is today launching the Great Aussie Coin Hunt, a ground-breaking exclusive partnership with the Royal Australian Mint.

Designed to be fun for all ages, the Great Aussie Coin Hunt creates an iconic reflection of Aussie life through an appealing A-Z set of specially themed $1 coins, starting with A for Australia Post.

The hunt begins today with the release of the first six coins featuring A for Australia Post, F for footy, I for Iced VoVo, M for meat pie, S for Surf Life Saving and X for the tiny township of Xantippe.

Coins can only be found in your change at participating Post Offices.

New coins will then be released each Monday until 21 October 2019 to complete the full set of 26, all the way up to Z for Zooper Dooper.

Everyone can join in the hunt by going into any one of the 3,600 participating Post Offices, making a purchase and receiving the $1 collectable coins in their change.

By collecting the entire set of 26, hunt enthusiasts will secure their own special slice of Australian history.

Australia Post’s Nicole Sheffield said Australians have a proud tradition of collecting a range of items from stamps to shells and everything in between.

“We want everyone to get involved in the Great Aussie Coin Hunt. Not only will it be really exciting to hunt for all the coins and build an amazing collection, but each and every coin opens up the opportunity for wonderful conversations about quintessential Australian life,” she said.

“It’s a great way for grandparents to connect with grandchildren, and for all of us to share our own experiences and memories with each other – both here and with friends and family overseas.”

From summers spent swinging on a Hills Hoist to loading up the esky for a BBQ and cooling off with a raspberry Zooper Dooper, the coins celebrate iconic Australiana and will spark fond memories for many Aussies.

The coins feature everything from favourite foods, to the boomerang and didgeridoo, to our favourite sports like cricket and footy and some of our most popular and unique wildlife.

The Great Aussie Coin Hunt road trip also kicks off today with two vans taking the event to communities across the country during October – one traveling the east coast and one heading west. The vans will bring local communities together to have some fun while learning more about why each Aussie icon was chosen to be represented on the collectable coins, and celebrate a shared sense of nostalgia and pride.

To follow the vans and see if they are coming to a town near you tune into #GreatAussieCoinHunt. Exciting activities and information will be available for all ages.

For more information about The Great Aussie Coin Hunt visit aussiecoinhunt.com.au