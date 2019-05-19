Liberals leading the way

PREDICTED WIN: McMillan MP Russell Broadbent, currently leading for Member of Monash, travelled to Koo Wee Rup, the town he was born and raised in, to cast his vote for Monash yesterday. Photo courtesy of Russell Broadbent MP.



WITH 78.5 percent of votes counted, the Liberal Party is leading on first preferences.

While opinion polls suggested the conservative Liberal Party-led coalition would lose, they headed for victory in just a few hours post polling.

Leading to claim Member of Monash title is Liberal’s Russell Broadbent, as of 9.40am this morning, steering the preference count with 57.5 percent of votes as opposed to Labor’s Jessica O’Donnell with 42.5 percent.

Despite being highly active on social media over the past few days, Mr Broadbent has been keeping quiet this morning as we collectively wait for the announcement of his win – one that perhaps many voters predicted.

Read more in next Tuesday’s edition of The Star.