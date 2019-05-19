Sunday, May 19th, 2019 | Posted by

Liberals leading the way

PREDICTED WIN: McMillan MP Russell Broadbent, currently leading for Member of Monash, travelled to Koo Wee Rup, the town he was born and raised in, to cast his vote for Monash yesterday. Photo courtesy of Russell Broadbent MP.

WITH 78.5 percent of votes counted, the Liberal Party is leading on first preferences.

While opinion polls suggested the conservative Liberal Party-led coalition would lose, they headed for victory in just a few hours post polling.

Leading to claim Member of Monash title is Liberal’s Russell Broadbent, as of 9.40am this morning, steering the preference count with 57.5 percent of votes as opposed to Labor’s Jessica O’Donnell with 42.5 percent.

Despite being highly active on social media over the past few days, Mr Broadbent has been keeping quiet this morning as we collectively wait for the announcement of his win – one that perhaps many voters predicted.  

Read more in next Tuesday’s edition of The Star.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=28691

Posted by on May 19 2019. Filed under News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • wstaton: I guess it means he will not be able to attend any council meetings saving us ratepayers his claims for...
  • rojo: Awesome work Lynette
  • vbresident: I read Ms Page’s offering and nearly choked laughing. We have a property on the second estate in...
  • brad: Hi Robbie. Would you like your comments to run as a letter to the editor too? If so, we just need your full...
  • robbiemc: The local council should not be wasting ratepayers money to build a rail trail. And more to the point there...

Recently Added