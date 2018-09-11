Libraries cater for youth

LOCAL libraries are supporting youth experiences.

A series of programs called Meet Up 2018 was launched recently.

Over two weeks, libraries in Leongatha, Wonthaggi, Mirboo North, Phillip Island and Warragul will hold a range of information sessions.

These sessions cover topics such as gap years, buying a car and public speaking.

The recent session was all about gaming.

Leongatha’s library set up an Xbox sampler, with new games to try out every half hour.

Leongatha, Wonthaggi and Warragul also set up a Minecraft network.

For younger participants, Leongatha library set up educational programs on iPads.

These programs taught children coding, mathematics and creative arts.

“This was the first use of these iPads and programs. We will catalogue these in the future and the community will be able to come in and use them,” Leongatha library’s Michael Hogan said.

Another session was held on September 3 at the Leongatha RSL.

This session taught participants about buying first cars, collecting and trading cars, and the automotive industry.

On September 15, Leongatha and Wonthaggi libraries will hold a session on robotics.

Nao the Robot will be introduced at these sessions. Nao is 58 centimetres tall, autonomous and fully programmable.

Participants will be able to work in a group to program Nao to operate a service situation, such as taking coffee orders.

On September 17, a gap year session will be held at the Leongatha RSL.

Apprenticeships, pathways into uni and ways to plan a gap year will be discussed.

Bookings are essential for some sessions. Bookings can be made at wgrlc.eventbrite.com.au.