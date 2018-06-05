Libraries seek more staff

EXTRA staff are needed in the Wonthaggi and Phillip Island libraries.

West Gippsland Library Corporation representatives Mary Schooneveldt and Nola Thorpe appealed for the libraries’ funding allocation to be increased at Bass Coast Shire Council’s budget submission hearing on Wednesday.

The Wonthaggi library has become a meeting place for the town’s youth.

While many use the facility to access resources and wifi, and for private study, some exhibit behaviours that require additional support for the current staff.

Ms Thorpe asked council to consider funding an experienced youth worker on a part time basis in the 2018-19 budget.

The Phillip Island library requires an additional staff member so it can extend its hours.

Currently, the library is open one day a week (Monday).

Ms Schooneveldt reported growing numbers and increased activity at the library, and said the additional hours would be well used.

On top of the traditional reasons for visiting a library, Ms Schooneveldt said more people were now visiting libraries for other recreational activities like films and Baby Rhyme Time.

“Phillip Island’s membership is high compared to libraries of a similar size. It is the biggest library in West Gippsland and it is well used,” she said.

“We want to extend our hours and gain an extra day.”

Ms Schooneveldt suggested a Saturday afternoon may be an ideal time for additional hours.