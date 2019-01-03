Life savers train to protect lives
THE Venus Bay Surf Life Saving Club participated in annual requalification training last week, conducted by Surf Life Saving Victoria.
The club has about 600 members with about 190 nippers. All life savers participated in a run-swim-run last Thursday at the Venus Bay First Beach, followed by nipper training sessions on the Friday.
Life savers training in run-swim-run requirements for requalification need to complete each 200m section within eight minutes.
Prior to the physical testing, first aid sessions were held at the club by Life Saving Victoria.
There are about 30,000 volunteer club members within Victoria, putting in valuable hours of work for the safety of all Victorians around inland waterways and surf beaches. About 30 clubs span the Victorian surf beach coastline.
Hooray summer: Venus Bay Surf Life Saving Club’s Under 13 Nippers find a moment for frivolity during their annual requalification at Venus Bay’s Beach One on Friday.
Captains: Venus Bay Surf Life Saving Club co-captain Jack Roper, left, with vice captain Josh Seri during annual requalification at Venus Bay First Beach on Friday.
Marks, set, go: life savers starting the run-swim-run at Venus Bay First Beach on Friday.
Rescue boys: nippers Tom and Charlie Watson at the Venus Bay First Beach on Thursday, December 27.
Training: Venus Bay Surf Life Saving Club Under 9s train at Venus Bay First Beach last Friday.
Swim action: Venus Bay Surf Life Saving Club in action at their annual requalification, last Thursday, December 27.
