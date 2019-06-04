Lifesaving club needs major cash injection

Wonthaggi Surf Lifesaving Club president Mark Scott.

WONTHAGGI Surf Lifesaving Club has asked for $300,000 from Bass Coast Shire Council to repair damage at the club after it was hit by a storm.

The club, which was torn apart by a freak storm on May 10, has already received $175,000 from the State Government for a temporary facility.

Club president Mark Scott made a submission to council for $100,000 on May 22 for the same temporary facility.

Last week he officially withdrew the request, but instead asked for $300,000 to help repair a hole at the front of the club, along with tracks, stairs and drains.

“We want the funds just to fix what’s broken. The breakdown for that is 300-grand,” he said.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Scott expressed frustration at the process the club had faced.

He said all the club’s problems would be solved if council came good on the implementation of a 2014 master plan for the site.

“We’re still waiting for something to happen with the master plan. So far the only thing that’s happened there is the construction of a barbecue shelter, that council contributed $10,000 but we built,” he said.

“They keep ducking us on this, but we cop the brunt of it.

“We’re happy to work collectively with council and its management, but they need to get onboard.”

Monash MP Russell Broadbent said the master plan could attract funding if council made a funding application.

“The Wonthaggi Lifesaving Club is a terrific community based club with great plans for their future, led by Mark Scott,” he said.

“I am supportive of the club’s master plan and would welcome an application from the Bass Coast Shire for Commonwealth Government funding support through the Building Better Regions program.”

While Mr Scott said floods were nothing new to the area, with one in 1946 particularly noteworthy, South Gippsland Conservation Society’s Aileen Venning said the localised nature of the storm had all the hallmarks of a climate change event.

“I’m not here to definitively say the Cape Paterson storm was caused by climate change,” she told councillors in the lead up to Mr Scott’s presentation.

“I will say, however, that global heating is likely to have contributed to this highly unusual event. It had features in common with other extreme weather events.

“It was a small, localized, intense storm cell. For those of you who check the Bureau of Meteorology radar, it showed as black-deep red – the far end of the scale of rainfall intensity.

“It was stationary over Cape Paterson for a long time – 45 minutes, dumping 120 to 170mm of hail and rain, far exceeding the drainage capacity in some locations. It eventually moved north-west over Wonthaggi, bringing heavy rain but no hail.

“Weather systems being stuck in one place is one feature of global warming.”

Ms Venning told councillors while the weather bureau “can generally predict fairly accurately” coming storms, the storm that hit the club would have been “very difficult to predict, and, of course, to plan for”.

“Warming oceans, and more heat, moisture and volatility in the atmosphere mean these types of events are becoming more common,” she said.

“Globally, sea levels are rising an average of five millimetres per year and this rate is accelerating. Combined with events such as Cape Paterson’s, the threat to coastlines is as never before.”

Council will consider the club’s request this month.