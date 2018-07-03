Lions club has trail users covered

USERS of the Great Southern Rail Trail (GSRT) can take advantage of a new undercover seating area, which was recently built by the Leongatha Lions Club.

The new shelter, table and chairs is located on the trail between Leongatha and Simons Lane.

The $12,000 project was helped by a $3500 community grant from South Gippsland Shire Council and support from the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning and the GSRT committee of management.

Lions club president Mike Touzel said the project was initiated as part of the Centenary of Lions celebrations, which occurred in June last year.

When deciding how to celebrate, Mr Touzel suggested completing a project along the rail trail, after hearing from a user of the trail that the current shelter was inadequate.

“We formed a committee and had a few meetings and this was the result,” he said.

The shelter was built on a concrete slab, which was donated and the shelter was built by members, who donated their labour as well.

Mr Touzel said initially the plan was to replace the existing shelter.

“Instead we found a new site, which was a bit more open and already had some seating,” he said.

“The support we received from the groups involved was very helpful.”

As part of the centenary celebrations, the club supported the Lions Ride for Sight by providing lunch for the riders in Tarwin Lower and has pledged to provide support for the upcoming Bair Street beautification project.

The Leongatha Lions Club has 30 members and is always happy to accept new members, male and female. They meet twice a month on Wednesday evenings.