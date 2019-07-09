Lions serve for 50 years



CLUB MILESTONE: The original and newest members of Leongatha Lions Club, Noel Laing and Tania Gringhuis, cut a cake marking the club’s 50th year.

COMMEMORATING half a century of service to the community is a fitting celebration for any local group.

That’s why the Lions Club of Leongatha took the opportunity to party at the club’s 50th birthday recently.

The club is its 50th year after receiving its charter on October 10, 1968.

Nearly 90 people attended a celebration of the event at the Leongatha RSL to share old stories and hear from not only the current president Mike Touzel, who spoke about the present day Lions club, but also one of the few surviving charter members, Noel Laing.

The master of ceremonies, David Murray, introduced speakers such as Norm McPherson from the 1968 sponsoring club, Korumburra, and district governor Peter Payne.

Speeches were followed by the cutting of the cake and the grand unveiling of an honour board showing the first 50 years, with space for the next 50 years.

Mr Laing was one of four remaining from the original 24 trail blazers of the club.

He spoke with passion about the camaraderie, privilege and the challenge of volunteering, while maintaining two jobs and a family.

Speakers noted the Lions club of Leongatha would not be able to progress or deliver any of the projects over the years without the ongoing generosity of the local community, the extensive volunteer hours of club members and the support of family. Beneficiaries over the years, to name some, include local schools, hospitals, various sporting clubs, youth groups, Licola Village and open park areas.

While regional Lions clubs were present, best wishes to the 30 current club members came from as far afield as South Australia and NSW.