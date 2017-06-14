Literary festival a Phillip Island first

PHILLIP Island’s inaugural literary festival was deemed a great success, attracting many visitors over the three big days.

With 19 presenters lined up, the festival began on Friday night and ran until Sunday under the theme “everyone has a story”.

The festival opened by key note speaker and author Andrew Denton, alongside author and political commentator Bryan Dawe.

Saturday began with an inspirational presentation from former Olympian and Australian Senator Nova Peris OAM.

Ms Peris published an autobiography detailing her Indigenous heritage, her experience in politics and her achievements at the Olympics.

The Island Story Gatherers Committee secretary Kylie Jones said presenters had been chosen to show the different way stories can be shared.

Musicians such as Kutcha Edwards and the Bass Coast Pickers were featured in the festival.

“We wanted to show how stories can be told through music, and we carried this on with Sunday’s program including how stories can be developed in theatre,” Ms Jones said.

Ms Jones said the committee the diverse presenters would open up a discussions about a range of topics and current issues.

Due to the success of the festival, it is anticipated Phillip Island will host it again.

“Along the way we learned new things like how to make a website and post on Facebook. We are extremely proud of what we have achieved,” Ms Jones said.