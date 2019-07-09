Lloyd’s eight sinks Warragul



Leongatha’s Kyle Cooper bursts into the pack and wins the ball. The Parrots’ tenacity in the contest was key to their win.

Suffering injury throughout the year, James Lloyd has been in and out of the Leongatha side this season.

He all but announced he was back on Saturday though when his eight-goal haul helped the Parrots past Warragul 126-68 away from home.

Leongatha coach Paul Carbis was more than happy with his forward’s performance.

“He’s been moving a lot better and freer since he got on top of his injury and he’s got confidence back,” he said.

“He’s got great hands, everything stuck, and he’s always a really good kick so he was back to his best.”

Despite the big win, the Parrots still struggled in the opening quarter.

The game began anything but defensively, as both teams allowed each other to score easily, with Warragul taking a 44-30 lead into the first break.

“It was similar to how we started against Maffra, our defence wasn’t up to scratch,” coach Carbis said.

“We spoke about it at quarter-time and made some adjustments and you could see the momentum shift in the second quarter.”

This showed, with the side holding Warragul to 14 points while it scored 17 in the quarter through Lloyd and co.

The Parrots really turned it on in the third term though, their defence led by Verboon and Schelling holding firm and allowing only one Warragul behind for the term.

The away team also piled on five goals three, with Dunne and Lloyd beginning to dominate and led 80-59 at the final break.

“It was really pleasing to see the lift across the board from everyone and each player playing their role,” coach Carbis said.

“That’s the strength of the team.”

His team continued this trend in the final term to put the cherry on top of an impressive and important win.

Lloyd was dominant, taking advantage of the Parrots’ domination in the middle by making strong leads and marking out in front.

The side came away with a 58-point win, exactly what they would have wanted before heading into a rivalry game against Wonthaggi this Sunday.

“Wonthaggi were really good against us last time and it’s another important game,” coach Carbis said.

“We have a great rivalry so hopefully I’ll have the boys ready to go and we can play like we did in the second half against Warragul.”

A win would strengthen the team’s top three bid with finals closing in.

Seniors: Leongatha 19.12.126 d Warragul 10.8.68.

Reserves: Leongatha 13.14.92 d Warragul 8.3.51.

Thirds: Warragul 14.8.92 d Leongatha 6.2.38.

Fourths: Warragul 5.11.41 d Leongatha 3.3.21.