Local clubs support youth

LOCAL sporting clubs are encouraged to get involved with the Keeping Kids on Track fun run to be held this Sunday.

Now in its sixth year, the run takes place along the Bass Coast Rail Trail in Kilcunda.

A club challenge will be held this year. If clubs enter more than 10 members in the challenge, the club will go in the draw to win $500.

Wonthaggi Power, Tarwin, Leongatha and Inverloch Football Netball Clubs have already put their hands up to participate.

All clubs who volunteer their time will also receive a donation.

“It’s a great opportunity to support youth and show your club pride,” organiser Deb Rielly said.

Scholarships relating to education, recreation and sport have also been developed for the fun run. Teachers and parents are encouraged to email in their stories about youth being active and excelling in sport to give a young athlete the chance to pick up a scholarship.

Participants can choose to either run or walk during the event.

Register individually or as a team at www.kkot.org.au.