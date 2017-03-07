Local cricketers get a boost

KOONWARRA and Nyora recreation reserves officially opened new cricket practice nets last Friday.

The nets were funded through South Gippsland Shire Council’s contribution of $49,000, a $100,000 grant from the Community Sports Infrastructure Fund, and $48,000 from the community.

Cricket Victoria public policy and government relations manager Brett Wood said the nets would be an incredible asset for Koonwarra.

“With a beautiful backdrop, this facility will be the centrepiece of the town,” he said.

“The only complaint we’ve heard is that there are only three.”

Koonwarra/Leongatha RSL Cricket Club president Paris Buckley said the club was overjoyed by the new nets.

“Players, life members, supporters and community members are very excited about this project,” he said.

“This has been two years in the making and our previous nets could only be described as embarrassing. This club has seen significant growth, particularly youth, and these nets will help young players develop and hone their skills. We are grateful to Cricket Victoria, council, the State Government and the community for their support.”

The Lions Club of Leongatha also presented a $1000 cheque to go towards the cricket club.

Cricket Victoria also announced Nyora would receive a $100,000 grant from the State Government’s Community Sports Infrastructure fund.

This investment will include installation of an automatic sprinkler system, converting an existing variety of grass surface to santa anna grass and an introduction of seasonal rye grass in winter months to protect the santa anna grass.

This funding supports a $55,000 contribution from council and a $55,000 community contribution.

“This upgrade will not only provide a recreation reserve that is improved for use by the community, but will reduce the amount of labour required by volunteers to manually irrigate the ground, allowing them to use these resources for other required tasks,” mayor Cr Ray Argento said