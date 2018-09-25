Tuesday, September 25th, 2018 | Posted by

Local students discuss future careers

YEAR 10 students at Leongatha Secondary College gained an insight into future careers when they heard from a range of South Gippsland businesses last Wednesday, September 19.
The Industry Presentation Day featured a range of businesses involved in fields of automotive, arts/media, education, health, sport and recreation, law enforcement, construction and hair and beauty to name a few.
There were a number of sessions and was done in interview style with questions and answers at the end.
Assistant Principal Brad Hutchinson said he was most appreciative of businesses giving up their free time to help the students.

Exploring opportunities: Rachel Chipere, Leongatha Optometrist, Year 10 student Charlotte Smith, Alanah Mueller, Myotherapist at South Gippsland Therapy Centre helped students in Year 10 look at their futures.

