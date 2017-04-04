Tuesday, April 4th, 2017 | Posted by

Local vet assaulted at Mirboo North

Feline fight: the owner of a cats euthanised by a vet at Mirboo North attacked the vet last week. Cat pictured is not one of the cats put down.

 

A VET was assaulted by woman wielding a tent pole during a frightening attack at a veterinary clinic at Mirboo North last Tuesday (March 28).

The attacker was unhappy with the vet after the vet euthanised the offender’s cats the previous Tuesday, at the offender’s request.

Last week, the vet was with a customer in a consulting suite when the offender, a 62 year old woman, entered the clinic brandishing the pole at 10.45am.

She defied a receptionist’s orders not to enter the consulting room and did so, hitting the vet with the pole. She also punched the vet during the incident and assaulted the receptionist.

The offender was restrained by clinic staff before leaving. Staff locked the premises and contacted police.

Police later arrested the attacker and she has been charged with assault and aggravated burglary, and is expected to face court.

 

