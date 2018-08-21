Local volunteer wins state award

THE most outstanding members of Life Saving Victoria have been recognised at the 15th annual Awards of Excellence night, with Kimberly Gee of Venus Bay SLSC picking up a prestigious honour.

Kimberly was awarded Volunteer Training Officer of the Year in her role as director of education and training at the club, something that came as a shock to her.

“I was excited but also pretty surprised,” Kimberly said. “It was great to win but it was even better for the club to be recognised. The award was a really nice one for the team.”

Kimberly was credited with fostering a positive environment that allows for personal growth and development. It’s the second time in three years that Kimberly has taken out the award after previously being bestowed the same accolade in 2016. That year, Kimberly went on to win the national award, something she’s looking to repeat again when she travels to Sydney for the Surf Life Saving Australia awards in October.

“I hope I win. Our club did a lot of great things again this year and had some really good statistics.”

Venus Bay SLSC president Craig Watson praised Kimberly’s efforts during the 2018 season, saying her position is the most important aspect of the whole club.

“Our job is to save lives and in order to do that we need our lifeguards to be properly trained, which is where our trainers and Kimberly come in,” Mr. Watson said.

“Kimberly is very committed and experienced, and we are very lucky to have her here. She was recognised as the best trainer in the whole country two years ago. She has initiated a lot of new projects that other clubs have built around.”

In addition to her position at Venus Bay, Kimberly undertook a new role as the training and assessment officer for the Bass Coast in 2018. She was tasked with mentoring, overseeing, and implementing new training strategies across several clubs. Kimberly also worked closely with schools and other organisations to ensure proper beach safety training in the region.