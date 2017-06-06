Lola to bid ’Burra farewell

THE time to say goodbye is approaching for Korumburra’s Belgium exchange student Lola Vos.

The Rotary Youth Exchange student from the small village of Namur who has been living in Korumburra for the past 10 months and is due home in July.

The 16 year old has stayed with four host families in Korumburra and has already completed Year 12 in Belgium, having skipped Grade 4.

As part of the Rotary Youth Exchange program, she studied Year 12 at Korumburra Secondary College.

“The school is a lot different to my school at home. There are fewer subjects and the school hours aren’t as long,” Lola said.

She has been accepted into a university in Belgium to study medicine once she returns to Belgium.

“I finished school pretty early at 16 so I didn’t feel like going to university straight away,” she said.

Lola speaks French, Dutch and English well and has also visited many countries with her family.

Since arriving in Australia, she has visited all states, taking inWestern Australia, Tasmania and Canberra with her host family and enjoying a trip around Australia with Rotary for a month.

“My dad is in Rotary so I knew the program and it’s become popular over in Europe,” she said.

“ I knew I wanted to travel but I was too young to do it alone, so that’s why I chose Rotary because it’s like going along but there are so many people supporting me along the way.

“I love it here and it’s going to be really weird just leaving really soon.”