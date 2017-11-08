Posted by brad

Long Jetty takes shape

THE restoration of the Port Welshpool Long Jetty is well underway with the completion of the project anticipated for November next year.

Gippsland Ports project manager Ian Cameron said the first 190m of the jetty was 90 percent complete.

“We are about to commence stage two of the construction, which will be done off the barge and will involve the total demolition and reconstruction of the structure,” he said.

The rehabilitation project is being carried out by Sydney company SMC Marine.

SMC Marine project manager Wes Cahill said for the next stage, they will demolish around 100m at a time and then build the new structure.

“That process will continue the whole way to the end of the jetty, around 570m,” he said.

The remaining section of the jetty was beyond repair and will be demolished. The pylons will be cut off around two metres under the waterline to create habitat for marine life.

The slip shed will be restored and will remain in place on the jetty.

Built in the 1930s, the original jetty was 850 metres long. It was lengthened to 908 metres in 1982 for the supply of the Bass Strait oil and gas industry.

Mr Cameron said the jetty was originally designed to take a train, however that never eventuated.

He said this benefitted the integrity of the original structure.

“The extension was constructed out of lower grade timber,” he said.

Engineering consultant Roger Wilson said because the original jetty was intended to take a train, it was built on a three metre grid, which meant the pylons were three metres apart.

“The newly constructed jetty will be built on a 6.1 metre grid and will be slightly wider than the original,” he said.

Mr Wilson said the new section will effectively require half as many pylons and meant it was a more cost effective way of constructing the jetty.

He said the design had a strong focus on durability and will be low maintenance.

South Gippsland Shire Council mayor Cr Ray Argento said the Port Welshpool Maritime Museum will be given a section of the jetty, to put on display in its yard.

“SMC Marine is donating the section to the museum, which they didn’t have to do. They will chop out a section and deliver it as well which is fantastic,” he said.

Cr Argento said it was pleasing to see the project progressing on schedule.

“I am really impressed with the project and that it is all on target,” he said.

He said now the construction was being completed from the water, progress may slow down but the jetty was still on target for a November 2018 completion.