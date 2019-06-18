Posted by brad

Long Jetty to officially open – and you’re invited

Gippsland South MLA Danny O’Brien at the Long Jetty at Port Welshpool.

SOUTH Gippsland Shire Council would like to invite the community to the official opening of the Port Welshpool Long Jetty on Friday, June 21 at midday.

A Welcome to Country Ceremony will be performed by the Gunaikurnai Land and Waters Aboriginal Corporation to begin the ceremony followed by speakers and a ribbon cutting.

The Long Jetty is an important tourism asset for the region that attracts many visitors and provides economic benefits for local townships.

The project rehabilitated 190 metres of the jetty and rebuilt the remaining 572 metres.

The $11 million project was made possible with contributions of $4,858,100 from the Federal Government, $5 million from the Victorian Government, $1 million from council and $200,000 from the Victorian Fishers Authority.

Council is looking forward to the celebration with Gippsland Ports which managed the project alongside special guests Gippsland South MLA Danny O’Brien MP, past Member Peter Ryan and previous councillor Jeanette Harding who heavily advocated for the project.

The Long Jetty Rehabilitation Project has created a tourism product that aligns with growth in nature based tourism for Regional Victoria and provides a complimentary attraction to nearby Wilsons Promontory and Phillip Island Nature Parks.

It is expected that visitors making their way to these parks and travelling the Sydney to Melbourne Coastal route will extend their trip to the Long Jetty.

The Long Jetty Rehabilitation Project was a priority project for Council and considered as part of the Corner Inlet Tourism Development Project.