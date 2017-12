Posted by brad

LSC students achieve excellence

LEONGATHA Secondary College held its excellence awards presentation ceremony last Tuesday, December 19, where around 150 certificates were presented to students at Mesley Hall.

Sarah Bouquet was awarded the senior principal’s award and Angus Ritchie was awarded the junior principal’s award.

Awards ranged from individual subject awards to whole school sponsored awards.

The Arts

Megan Richards, Year 7 Arts Award; Ruby Clark, Year 7 Performing Arts Award; Jenny Xiao, Year 8 Arts Award; Nicholas Popple, Year 8 Performing Arts Award; Flynn Moore, Year 9 Arts Award; Chloe Radford, Year 9 Performing Arts; Emily Bayer, Year 10 Arts Award; Eleanor Scott, Year 10 Performing Arts Award; Zoe Trewin, Year 12 Art Award; Zachary Scholte, Year 12 Visual Communication Award; Teagan Hughes, Sonya Johnston Performing Arts/Dance Memorial Award;

Alexandra Wildes, VCE Performing Arts Award; Hayden Clark, Junior Band Dedication to Music Award; Jeneeta Mathew, Tharayilparambil, Intermediate Band Dedication To Music Award; Aaron Lopez-Freeman, Rock Band Dedication to Music Award; Hannah Box, Senior Band Dedication to Music Award; Amelia Dunn, Vocal Encouragement Award; Melody Atkinson, Instrumental Music Award; Tom Collins, Instrumental Music Award; Vincent Trease, Instrumental Music Award; Patrick Bier, Instrumental Music Award; Lester Berryman, VCE Music Excellence Award; Chloe Wylie, Larry Hills Music Performance Award; Sarah Bouquet, Vic Rowlands Perpetual Trophy; Hannah Box, Great Southern Star Journalist Award.

Health and Physical Education

Edward Colwill, Year 7 Health and Physical Education Award; Joshua Wight, Year 8 Health and Physical Education Award; Charlotte Smith, Year 9 Health and Physical Education Award; Liam O’Neill, Year 10 Health and Physical Education Award; Kayla Redpath, Year 11 Physical Education Award; Ally Martin, Year 12 Physical Education Award; Teagan Hughes, Year 11 Health and Human Development Award; Jed Moore, Year 12 Health and Human Development Award; Madeline Brew, Year 11 Outdoor and Environmental Studies Award; Brooke Cross, Year 12 Outdoor and Environmental Studies Award; Aliesha Wrigley, Senior Sport Record Breaking Award; Merlin Gammon, Matthew Trotman Memorial Award; Chloe Hogg, Interschool Sport Award.

Humanities

Ruby Whelan, Year 7 Humanities Award; Jack Allen, Year 8 Humanities Award; Maddison Cruickshank, Year 9 Humanities Award; Madeleine Brew, Year 10 Geography Award; Emily Bayer, Year 10 History Award; Jye Davey, Year 11 Business Management Award; Amelia Dunn, Year 11 History Award; Hannah Box, Year 11 Legal Studies Award; Jed Moore, Year 12 Business Management Award; Hannah Stewart, Year 12 Economics Award; Hannah Box, Year 12 History Award; Tea Clark, Year 12 History Award; Jed Moore, Year 12 Legal Studies Award.

Languages

Sophie Close and Ariella Francis, Year 7 English Award; Phillip Smith and Jenny Xiao, Year 8 English Award; Isla Hickey and Ruby Box, Year 9 English Award; Emily Bayer, Year 10 English Award; Michael Mowat, Year 11 Foundation English Award; Grace Thorson and Hannah Box, Year 11 English Award; Hannah Box and Ruby Martin, Year 11 Literature Award; Tea Clark, Year 12 English Award; Tea Clark, Year 12 Literature Award; Mia Deenan, LOTE – Year 7 Indonesian Award; Annika Webster, LOTE – Year 8 Indonesian Award; Maddison Cruickshank, LOTE – Year 9 Indonesian Award.

Mathmatics

Mia Deenan,Year 7 Mathematics Award; Phillip Smith, Year 8 Mathematics Award; Maddison Cruichshank, Year 9 Mathematics Award; Emily Bayer, Year 10 Mathematics Award; Hannah Potter, Year 11 General Mathematics Award; Charli Fixter, Year 11 Mathematical Methods Award; Ayla Deenan, Year 12 Further Mathematics Award; Scott Hill, Year 12 Mathematical Methods (CAS) Award.

Science

Ariella Francis, Year 7 Science Award; Niamh Martin, Year 8 Science Award; Jayden Barker, Year 9 Science Award;

Emily Bayer, Year 10 Science Award; Hannah Box, Year 11 Psychology Award; Grace Thorson, Year 11 Biology Award; Grace Thorson, Year 11 Chemistry Award; Ayla Deenan, Year 12 Biology Award; Ayla Deenan, Year 12 Chemistry Award; Scott Hill, Year 12 Physics Award; Tea Clark, Year 12 Psychology Award.

Technology

Kurt Reid, Year 7 Technology – Fabrics Award; Jahri Hogan-Van Rooj, Year 7 Technology – Foods Award; Jahri Hogan-Van Rooj, Year 7 Technology – Wood Award; Zalia Cowell and Vanessa McCarthy, Year 7 Technology – Metals and Plastics Award; Eddie Colwill and Zara Mckenzie, Year 7 Systems Award; Meg O’Loughlin, Year 8 Technology – Fabrics Award; Evie Bath, Year 8 Technology – Foods Award; Evie Bath, Year 8 Systems Award; Eden Free, Year 8 Technology – Metals and Plastics Award; Niamh Martin, Year 8 Technology – Wood award; Aaron Mowat, Year 9 Technology – Design Metals Award; Riley Drysdale, Year 9 Technology – Foods Award; Shakira Barker, Year 9 Technology – Wood Award;

Jai Bright, Year 10 Automotive Award; Jasmin Mackie, Year 10 Design Technology – Wood Award; Amber Turner, Year 10 Food Award; Thomas Bouquet, Year 10 Systems Award; Adam Mangiafico, VCE Year 11 Product Design and Technology – Metal Award; Connor Brown, VCE Year 11 Product Design and Technology – Wood Award; Cheyenne Tuckett, VCE Year 11 Food Technology Award; Jayne Dowthwaithe, VCE Year 11/12 Systems Engineering Award; Hayley Davies, VCE Year 12 Product Design and Technology Award; Jessica Thomas, VCE Year 12 Food Technology Award; Ella Harris, Technology Encouragement Award.

VCAL

Kian Pratt, VCAL Literacy Award Michael Mowat, VCAL Workplace Award Adam Mangiafico, South Gippsland Trade Skills Alliance Award Ben Perry, Sport and Recreation Certificate Award Cam Olden, Victorian Certificate of Applied Learning (VCAL) Award – Senior Josh Hastings, Victorian Certificate of Applied Learning (VCAL) Award – Intermediate Sarah Bouquet, Distance Education Award Alex Stanley, Victorian Energy Education Training (VEET) Program Scholarships Cam Olden, Victorian Energy Education Training (VEET) Program Scholarships Dylan Clark, Victorian Energy Education Training (VEET) Program Scholarships.

Whole school awards

Ally Martin, Caltex All Rounder – Year 12; Chloe Hogg, Year 11 Achievement Award Federation University;

Eleanor Scott, Year 10 Federation Business School Award; Elizabeth Harms, Year 10 Future Focus Ambassadors; Madeleine Brew, Year 10 Future Focus Ambassadors; Ben Martin, Year 10 Future Focus Ambassadors; Ryan Hayward, Year 10 Future Focus Ambassadors; Ella Harris, Year 10 Doc Shop Award; Jye Gourlay, Year 11 Doc Shop Award;

Dylan Van Puyenbroek, Year 12 Doc Shop Award; Molly Grimley, Jock Dowling Memorial Quiet Achiever Award Year 7; Sidnee Martin, Jock Dowling Memorial Quiet Achiever Award Year 8; Ashleigh Challis, Jock Dowling Memorial Quiet Achiever Award Year 9; Irene Thorson, Jock Dowling Memorial Quiet Achiever Award Year 10; Ashlea Brown, Jock Dowling Memorial Quiet Achiever Award Year 11; Zachary Scholte, Jock Dowling Memorial Quiet Achiever Award Year 12; Tanika McCaughan, Rotary Art Senior Scholarship; Gabi Singh, Rotary Art Junior Scholarship; Ruby Martin, Whitworth Award for Year 11 Excellence; Isla Hickey, College and Community Leadership Award (Jnr); Jade Rhoden, College and Community Leadership Award (Jnr); Georgia Edwards, College and Community Leadership Award (Snr); Tom Brew, College and Community Leadership Award (Snr); Irene Thorson, ADF Long Tan Awards for Leadership and Teamwork Year 10; Lachie Harms, ADF Long Tan Awards for Leadership and Teamwork Year 12; Charli Fixter, Kwong Lee Dow Young Leaders Program Year 10 Award; Amelia Dunn, Kwong Lee Dow Young Leaders Program Year 10 Award; Angus Ritchie, Principal’s Junior Award; Sarah Bouquet, Principal’s Senior Award; Tea Clark, dux Award.