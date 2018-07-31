LSC students win with gift for public speaking

TWO Leongatha Secondary College students came first and second in the South Gippsland Legacy Junior Public Speaking Award held in the Bass Coast Council Chamber in Wonthaggi last Tuesday, July 24.

Eden Free won with her prepared speech which paid tribute to her mother and siblings and all those families who move often and cope with frequently absent fathers as a result of them being in the military.

“We all served alongside dad,” she said.

She also quoted her mother’s dictum, “The women in our family are oak trees,” adding she knew all the words to our National Anthem before she started school. Her speech struck a chord with members of the Wonthaggi and Phillip Island/San Remo Legacy Widows’ Clubs who were in the audience.

It also struck a chord with the judges Anna Dockendorff, Anne Looney and Paul Andrews who placed her first.

Her fellow student Phillip Smith was runner-up with a prepared speech lauding the unknown heroes of the miraculous rescue of the Wild Boars soccer team from a cave in Thailand. He said many helped including Thai people who gave their all, embodying the essence of Legacy.

Four students from Newhaven College competed, with three using their five-minute prepared speech to persuade the audience that January 26 was an inappropriate date on which to celebrate Australia Day because of the alienation and distress it causes Indigenous people. One suggested a better date would be Wattle Day on September 1.

The students were Lucien Savage, Laura Vivian, Saffi Campbell-Walker and Willamina Donohue.

Participants delivered a prepared speech, then a two-minute impromptu speech on the topic Three Wishes. They were given five minutes’ supervised time to prepare for that. Lucien was passionate in his endeavour to pitch for Star Wars to be included in the school curriculum, declaring students understood and were interested in the story and characters.

The Newhaven students were also competing against Charlie Berry, Brooke Thatcher and Sophie Dalton from Wonthaggi Secondary College whose topics were homelessness, family violence and the importance of having a good social life. Charlie’s impromptu Three Wishes speech included the banning of chemicals being tested on animals, while Brooke wished to make life better for others and Sophie “a cure for everything”.

Preliminary finals in September precede the Victorian final in October and national final in Sydney in November.

The event was co-ordinated by Legatee Peter Hanley, supported by other members of South Gippsland Legacy, which cares for widows from Phillip Island to Corner Inlet.