Lucky to be alive

A LEONGATHA South woman was fortunate to survive after her car collided with a truck on the South Gippsland Highway at Stony Creek last Thursday.

Police said the 18 year old was travelling in a Suzuki Swift along the South Gippsland Highway towards Foster at 8.25am, when she veered on to the wrong side of the road and collided with an oncoming truck coming from around a corner.

Police said the woman, a P plater, appeared to have lost control.

Neither driver was affected by drugs or alcohol.

The woman was taken to Latrobe Regional Hospital at Traralgon with only a fractured or broken ankle.

The truck driver was unharmed, despite his truck overturning.

The South Gippsland Highway between Meeniyan and Foster was closed for several hours.

Meeniyan, Foster and Toora police attended with Meeniyan and Dumbalk CFA.

Wonthaggi and Leongatha police helped with traffic control.

Police are still investigating.

Truck flipped: a truck rests on its side after a collision with a Suzuki Swift on the South Gippsland Highway at Stony Creek last Thursday.

