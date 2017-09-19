Lyric actors to show diverse talents

“IF we treat her as a corpse, of course she will die. Try a little kindness, lieutenant.”

These are the words of Governor Phillip in Leongatha Lyric Theatre’s production of Our Country’s Good as he speaks of Liz Morden, played by Leanne Crimp.

Leanne says, “Liz Morden is pretty intimidating when she ﬁrst joins the cast of convicts rehearsing for The Recruiting Oﬃcer.

“She’s had a very hard life. Her mother left when she was young and she had to care for the family, so she took in washing. She’s betrayed by her father who blamed her for a theft to save his own skin.

“Publicly beaten and humiliated, she later became a small-time thief who was finally arrested, sentenced and sent to the other side of the world.

“However, Liz discovers a hero in the progressive Governor Phillip who believes convicts should be treated humanely and, if treated as rational human beings, are reminded of their own goodness, talent and innate qualities of humanness.”

Leanne said she loves Liz.

“She has integrity, strength and humour, and she’s a survivor. I am loving being in her skin, and I hope you’ll enjoy meeting her,” she said.

In Our Country’s Good, the actors face the challenge of each playing a convict and an oﬃcer. Using diﬀerent accents for each, the actors are also able to show how oﬃcers with power and authority walk and stand with conﬁdence, while convicts, no better than slaves, bear the marks of their hard life.

Todd Miller plays the Scottish, bad tempered Major Ross with energy, and then transforms into the servile, much hated Irish hangman, James Freeman.

David Tattersall, as Arthur Phillip, has to inspire all with his vision of a humane society, and then as the convict Arscott, bewails his fate while lying in chains.

It’s a great story with all the humour and earthiness you’d expect of a play inspired by Australia’s ﬁrst theatrical performance by convicts in 1789.

Our Country’s Good has mature themes. Performances are from September 29 to October 7. For tickets, phone Amy Smith on 0490 525 482 or buy online at www.lyrictheatre.net.au.