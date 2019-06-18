Posted by brad

Lyric takes show to the streets

Billy Soumilas, Kathy Pegler and Alex Swan against an iconic Lyric set, ready for Young Frankenstein. Photo: Mark Drury.

THE cast of Leongatha Lyric Theatre’s Young Frankenstein have had a huge couple of weeks.

They gave a sneak preview of the show at the Korumburra Southern Lights Festival and last week bumped into Leongatha’s Mesley Hall.

With finishing touches being added to the choreography and acting, the cast is pumped to be closer to opening night and rehearsing on the stage.

The set building team headed by Peter Western has worked tirelessly to build clever technical pieces to help keep this hilarious musical comedy rolling.

Theatre goers often comment on the scale and standard of the sets Lyric build, and the Young Frankenstein set is no exception. Young Frankenstein the musical is a Mel Brooks comedy reproduced from his original 1974 cult classic.

The comedy genius has included all his hilarious jokes, delivered with one toe tapping number after another.

There is no doubting that audiences will be walking out wanting more.

Young Frankenstein opens on Friday, July 5 at Mesley Hall in Leongatha.

The community theatre group welcomes people with skills on and off stage, and encourages newcomers to come say hello and join in the fun.

Tickets are on sale now via the Lyric Theatre website www.lyrictheatre.net.au or at Sweet Life Café in Leongatha from 11am to 3pm, Monday to Friday, and 10am to noon on Saturdays.

Queries or tickets can also be booked by contacting Lyric on 0490 525 482.