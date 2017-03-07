Tuesday, March 7th, 2017 | Posted by

Lyric’s Hairspray in full swing

‘YOU Can’t Stop the Beat’ at the rehearsals for the Lyric Theatre’s Hairspray.

The cast is quickly mastering the high energy and physical demands of the 60’s styled dance numbers, for what is going to be a fun and feel good production.

Set in 1962 Baltimore, Maryland, plump teenager Tracy Turnblad’s dream is to dance on The Corny Collins Show, a local TV dance program. When Tracy wins a role on the show, she becomes a celebrity overnight, and subsequently launches a campaign to integrate the show.

The cast begin rehearsals with a fitness session, conducted by director Louise Adkins, who has experience as a Funfit instructor and personal trainer. It puts them in good stead for the dance rehearsals to follow. Hairspray will run from July 7 to July 22. Tickets go on sale from Wednesday, March 1.

High energy: the young performers in Lyric Theatre’s upcoming production of Hairspray have picked up the dance choreography quickly, including the Groove kids, clockwise from bottom left, Zethery Austin, Kiana Smith, Fasika Somerville-Smith, Yasmine Watsford, Jaive McEwan, Tristan Noble and Claire Miller.

