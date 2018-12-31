Monday, December 31st, 2018 | Posted by

Lyrics win entry into country music awards

A SOUTH Gippsland band is a finalist in a songwriting competition in the heart of country music in Australia: Tamworth in New South Wales.

Souly Us – the group of Kate Appleyard and Ben Mawdsley – is a finalist in two categories of the Tamworth Songwriters Association (TSA) Songwriting Competition every year.

The group is vying for the APRA AMCOS New Songwriter of the Year Award for their song Meant to Be and the Lyrics Writer Award for their song Walk Away.

The winners are announced at a concert for the TSA Songwriters at the Tamworth Country Music Festival on Tuesday, January 22.

Meant to Be is the band’s debut single and was released on September 1, 2018 and received airplay on radio stations Australia-wide.

Meant to Be was one of the first songs Ben and Kate wrote together, with Ben being the mind behind the guitar and Kate the writer of the lyrics.

Their goal was to write an upbeat, fun, loving, catchy song their fans could play on the radio with the windows rolled down, all summer long.

“This tune came together very quickly and within a night we had a great song,” Kate said.

“Mark Drury (of Leongatha) was the helpful mind behind the recording and mastering of the track. A huge thank you to Mark for the guidance and talented support. We’re very grateful.”

Walk Away will be featured on the group’s EP, Hello World, being released in January, which Souly Us wrote, recorded, produced and mastered.

“This is another track that came together quickly. We find when we start to write most songs, the melody just pours out and the lyrics follow. It’s such a wonderful story telling experience,” Kate said.

Ben started playing the chords one evening, the melody came to Kate instantly and words were put to this straight away.

“It’s a powerful break up ballad. After being through relationship breakdowns, we drew from those experiences and created one of the best songs we’ve written to date,” Kate said.

Hello World will be available to the public in January.

 

 

Making music: Kate Appleyard and Ben Mawdsley are Souly Us, the South Gippsland duo that is a finalist in a songwriting competition in Tamworth, New South Wales, this month.

