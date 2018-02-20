MacKillop encourages courage

MARY MacKillop Catholic Regional College students were inducted into their leadership roles at the Ash Wednesday mass last Thursday.

The commemorative mass saw students in years 8 to 12 celebrated for their roles in the school community, while the whole school took time to consider its values for the forthcoming year.

Principal David Leslie congratulated students who were receiving honours and said they are an asset to the school.

“We have a student mission team which comprises of Year 11 and 12 students who come up with a theme for the college every year. This year they have chosen the theme ‘let our courage rise’,” he said.

The wider South Gippsland community will also have an opportunity to gain an insight into the teachings at Mary MacKillop Catholic Regional College at its open day on Friday, March 9.

“We are inviting people to come into our environment and get a better feel for what it is like here at the college,” Mr Leslie said.

“Prospective students and parents can take a peak in the classrooms while our staff are at work and all are welcome.”