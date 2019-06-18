Posted by brad

Mad inspiration for cartoonist

Cartoonist, Glenn Robinson, at work creating another cartoon for the Star and Yarram newspapers.

IT could be said you would be mad to try and break into the confined world that a cartoonist resides in.

It offers limited opportunities and small financial rewards, although it does offer plenty of personal satisfaction.

The word mad is a fitting one when it comes to the Star newspaper’s cartoonist, Glenn Robinson.

The reason is it was the Mad magazines of the ’70s which got Glenn hooked on drawing and making his own cartoons.

Sick in bed for two weeks, his mother bought him some iconic Mad magazines to help him pass the time.

He fell in love with the zany caricatures that littered the pages, and grabbed a pencil and notepad and started creating his own.

“I was only 10 at the time and I took that passion to school, often drawing cartoon images of my teachers,” he said.

“Sometimes when I got caught I would get into trouble.

“I once did a cartoon image of Bob Hawke holding a can of Fosters. This time the teacher confiscated it and put it up the staffroom where I believe it may still be.”

With limited opportunities for cartoonists around, Glenn went off and became a graphic designer and worked in that profession for years in Melbourne.

When people stumbled on his cartoon work, they’d often commission him to do a caricature of them, something he has continued to do.

He recently did one of the Stony Creek Racing Club committee.

That came about because his partner, Sarah Wolfe, is the CEO of that turf club.

She has had him doing the front covers of their race books for their five annual meetings and the books have now become keepsakes for many racegoers.

Last year, Glenn decided to have another crack at breaking into the cartoonist world and started doing cartoons part-time for the Star newspaper and the Yarram Standard.

His caricature of the South Gippsland mayor Don Hill as Elmer Fudd on the front page of the Star recently attracted loads of comments.

Glenn has also recently joined the Australian Cartoonists Association and this has enabled him to interact on a regular basis with fellow devotees.

One of Glenn Robinson’s humorous cartoons, reflecting on South Gippsland Shire Council.