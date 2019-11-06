Maddy’s music on the move



TRAVELLING MUSO: Phillip Island’s Maddy May hits the road in her van, seeing sights and making memories that inspire her song-writing.

Grace Griffith

MADDY May is doing what most of us wish we could: living her childhood dream.

The 22 year old singer-songwriter from Phillip Island is doing whatever it takes to ensure she can focus on making folk music.

“When I finished school, I thought I wanted to be an outdoor education teacher. I did my traineeship, but I was just enjoying music on the weekends so much more,” she said.

That’s when she turned her attention solely to music and developing it into a full-time career.

While she still works a few different jobs to support herself, her goal is clearer than ever: make her own, original music.

Not only does she compose her own lyrics and music, she also sings, and plays guitar, piano and ukulele.

For Maddy, inspiration strikes when she spends time in nature.

“I bought a Ford Transit van about three years ago and I travel a lot in it,” she said.

“I’ve been living in it for the last two years. I call it ‘Van Gogh’.

“Most of my inspiration comes to me when I am looking at something beautiful.”

Maddy said she also uses the peace and quiet of the early mornings as the perfect time to write.

“One of my songs, Waves, I wrote while I was sitting up at the water tower in Byron Bay,” she said.

The young artist said Waves and another of her songs, Grey Blue, were two of her proudest works to date.

With a self titled EP released this year, Maddy is now planning to record an album.

She also looks forward to her first ever headline at Sound for Climate, a climate change festival in Inverloch on December 1.

For those aspiring singer-songwriters, Maddy said to just keep writing.

“Even if you get stuck, just keep going. If you keep writing, something eventually comes out.”