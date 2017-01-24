Tuesday, January 24th, 2017 | Posted by

Magic excites children at Leongatha Library

MR Tricks the magician delighted more than 80 children and adults alike with almost an hour of magic tricks at the Leongatha Library last Thursday afternoon.

Having already performed at other branches of the West Gippsland Regional Library, including Mirboo North, Wonthaggi, Phillip Island and Inverloch, Mr Tricks’ polished act left the audience astounded.

“Mr Tricks is very much what I would call an old school magician,” principal librarian of South Gippsland Michael Hogan said.

Mr Tricks has performed magic since he was six years old and his magical routine for local children saw some spectators jumping up and down with amazement.

“Kids who came had an incredible opportunity to take part in the joy of a simple magic trick being performed.

“Everyone was equally mystified,” Mr Hogan said.

The branches of the West Gippsland Regional Library have been running special programmes over the school holidays including themed story times and art and craft afternoons in addition to their regular events.

Box of tricks: Brandyn Clifford, and Poppy Sarhanis from Leongatha were left bewildered by Mr Tricks’ magic show at the Leongatha Library last Thursday.

