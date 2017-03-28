Magical milestone for Merlewood Angus

AFTER not quite a decade on the land, the team at Merlewood Angus of Mirboo North was excited to host an inaugural autumn bull sale last Friday on farm.

On offer were 30 black Angus bulls from leading industry sires, sold via Landmark and Elders with auctioneer Ross Milne at the helm of the sale.

Breed consultant Willie Milne was available on the day for last minute breeding questions.

“It was a fantastic turn out and all the clients old and new kept me busy,” owner of Merlewood Angus, Annie Marie Barrow said.

“We see Gippsland as the next breeding bowl of quality black Angus cattle and we are so pleased to bring leading industry genetics from top sires to Gippsland’s commercial black Angus breeders.

“Our top price bull sold for $9500 and that was lot 3 Merlewood Mentor L51 AI, sold to new client DM and MF Chalmers of Leongatha South.

“Robert Chalmers visited us earlier in March to inspect our sale bulls and after a detailed viewing, said he would be back on sales day.

“Robert is well known for always getting the bull of his choice and this isn’t the first time he has purchased the top price bull at a black Angus bull sale.

“His dam Merlewood Royal Line H73 comes from a very strong cow family, with Blackbird on the paternal dam pedigree and Tootsie on the maternal dam pedigree.”

Volume buyers and new clients Dean and Kim Sederlen travelled from Orbost and said they could take all the bulls home, such was the even offering.

“Spoilt for choice, Dean and Kim decided this year to opt for lot 7 for $5000 and lot 11 for $6000, both Heirloom sons,” Ms Barrow said.

“With the dam of Merlewood Heirloom L107 belonging to the Blackbird cow family and the dam of Merlewood L82 descended from the Sunbeam cow family, they will be bringing some very strong, solid female genetics to their breeding herd.

“Our foundation clients and repeat buyers bought well too.”

Brendan O’Loughlin purchased lot 13, Merlewood Docklands L32 AI, for $7000.

“Brendan liked him as he saw him at our Beef Week open day,” Ms Barrow said.

“With Empress maternal bloodlines and Papa Equator bloodlines on the dam side, Merlewood Docklands will bring added depth and solid genetics to a Brendan’s strong commercial breeding program.

“Less than 10 kilometres away, Merlewood Docklands L32 AI will feel right at home up there on the hill.”

Repeat volume buyer Doug King of Morwell was only after one bull this year but made sure he got his Merlewood Mentor son, lot 16.

“A flush son from the renowned Te Mania Jedda family, he was well bought at $6000,” Ms Barrow said.

Nicole and Cameron Sage were initially disappointed their pick L20 was withdrawn due to an injury.

However once Nicole spotted lot 24, Merlewood Docklands L53 AI at $7500, she knew he was the one for her and made sure she got to take him.

Off to a great home and breeding program, lot 24, with his strong pedigree including Dinky-Di and Henry VIII bloodlines, Nicole will not be disappointed with his offspring.

Final Docklands’ son in the trio, lot 1 Merlewood Docklands L41 AI, went to new client Kevin Battersby of Leighwood Grange – a great buy at $6000.

“With all three Merlewood Docklands bulls staying local in South Gippsland, we look forward to seeing their offspring come through the VLE saleyards,” Ms Barrow said.

“Watch out for these steers and heifers as they will be exceptional.”