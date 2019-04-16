Major upgrade for Carinya

SUPPORT: Carinya’s Beryl Holdsworth, Jan Rogers and Topsie Cairns welcomed Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack.

KORUMBURRA’S Carinya Lodge aged care facility will receive a $1.3 million government grant towards a $7 million upgrade.

Work on the project is proposed to start by the end of the month.

The $1.3 million funding announcement was made at Carinya by Federal MP Russell Broadbent and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack.

Mr Broadbent said he was pleased to secure the funding towards the development which would help Carinya care for locals in their community, surrounded by family and friends.

“Supporting our regional aged care providers such as Carinya, means our local seniors and their families can be confident they have future care options in locations as close as possible to their support networks and the communities in which they are most connected,” Mr Broadbent said.

“The grant will not only deliver modernised facilities at Carinya but will also include a sensory garden for residents to enjoy and share with family and friends in a safe secure and comfortable outdoor setting.

“An estimated 40 fulltime jobs will be generated during construction, and wherever possible local builders and suppliers will be used, helping generate local employment providing a major boost to the South Gippsland economy.

“A further estimated 16 fulltime jobs will be ongoing providing high quality care to the residents of Carinya Lodge.

“The committee, management and staff at Carinya are to be commended for the dedication to providing our most senior residents with quality care here in their own community,” Mr Broadbent said.

One of the great dreams that we have in the whole of South Gippsland, all of Gippsland for that matter, is that people are able to remain with their friends, with their family; with all those that they’ve known into their old age. We call it aging in place, but this is a great boost for this proposal that was going to be limited.

Mr McCormack said the Federal Liberal and Nationals Government has a strong commitment to helping regional communities deliver aged care services locally.

He said the funding would help Carinya Lodge continue to care for the South Gippsland community.

“Providing aged care in our rural and regional communities is vital and enables families to stay connected with their loved ones through all stages of life,” Mr McCormack said.

“The project includes the refurbishment of 43 residential aged care rooms, providing each with ensuite facilities, as well as refurbished rooms to ensure Carinya can provide for a mix of residential care needs.

“Upgrades will also be made to existing common rooms, significant landscaping, improved accessibility with stairs and ramp access, internal modernisation with new flooring and painting as well as a new security swipe-card system.”