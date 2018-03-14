Marathon legend inspires

SPORTING legend and motivational speaker Steve Moneghetti inspired local businesses and community members in Wonthaggi on Tuesday morning, March 6.

The Bass Coast South Gippsland Business Alliance held a breakfast at the Wonthaggi Workmen’s Club, where Mr Moneghetti gave his presentation.

Mr Moneghetti is one of Australia’s champion marathon runners, and has represented the country in the Commonwealth Games, Olympic Games and the World Championships.

During his career, he ran 22 marathons and placed 11th or higher in 20 of them.

Mr Moneghetti reflected on the dedication it took to become an elite athlete and compared the challenges to those experienced in the workplace.

“I was an energetic child and so my father took me down to Little Athletics. I couldn’t throw, jump or sprint. We did laps around the oval for a warm up and I was pretty good at that, but in all I was not good at athletics,” he said.

“I played cricket and footy, and eventually I was approached by my neighbour who invited me to join the running club. It felt like the place I was meant to be.

“When I won my first medal, I took it back to my neighbour. I got the accolades, but it was nice to do that for someone who influenced me.

“I was not always good, but I was willing to train hard to become good. Whilst I wasn’t talented, I had the potential to be. This is how we should measure ethic and talent in businesses. It’s not just about intelligence; it’s about what your point of difference is. We are all individuals, so we need to consider what makes us stand out.”

Mr Moneghetti reflected on some of his results. In particular, he drew comparisons between coming 48th and winning the gold.

In the 1992 Olympics, the heat bore down on the marathon runners and Mr Moneghetti crossed the line 48th.

“I am more proud of running 48th than I am of winning gold because I ran as best as I could on that day,” he said.

“You know the effort you put in and you need to take that on board. The results don’t always reflect your own personal satisfaction.”

He encouraged everyone to take every opportunity – whether in their business or personal life – because you never know what doors it will open.

“The longevity of my career was made possible by four 10ths of a second. I snuck under the qualifying time to be pre-selected to go to the worlds. The small things in life can sometimes be the most significant. I am now a participant, mentor and team leader of the Commonwealth Games. You can leave a legacy as well,” he said.

The Bass Coast South Gippsland Business Alliance events are held on a quarterly basis with the support of Federation Training, Telstra, Bass Coast Shire Council and Bendigo Bank.

The next event will be a lunch on Thursday, May 17, in Inverloch with senior lecturer in marketing at Federation University, Dr Vaughan Reimers.

Dr Reimers is a passionate believer in “perfection before promotion” and will explain the foundation stones of marketing that every organisation or business should be doing in a simple practical way using captivating and creative examples from some of the world’s most successful organisations.