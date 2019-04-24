Marching for all his mates

RESPECT: Phillip Island Vietnam veteran Laurie Jones will proudly be joining the ANZAC march tomorrow.

Vietnam veteran, Laurie Jones, views his chance to march on ANZAC Day as the opportunity to show his respect for comrades who are no longer here.

It’s a message Mr Jones shares with the hundreds of school students who visit the National Vietnam Veterans Museum on Phillip Island, where he now acts as a tour guide.

“I tell the students Anzac Day isn’t just a holiday, it is a very special day when we reflect on our mates and our time in Vietnam.”

Mr Jones is now open to sharing his story of his Vietnam War service, but admits it took some time to get to this point.

“I didn’t share my story with my wife for 30 years after the war.”

Like many returned veterans Mr Jones was deeply traumatised and not just from his horrendous experiences of war in Vietnam but the shocking treatment from his own country on their return.

There was no red carpet rolled out for Mr Jones and his mates on return to Australia and all their bullet proof training never prepared them for the dreadful reception they received.

“We were met in Australia by protesters with placards calling us baby killers.

“We were told to pretend we didn’t even serve in Vietnam, to take off our uniforms and not admit we were even there.

“A lot of the veterans just went bush and hid out and still to this day cannot talk about it.”

Australia lost 521 lives in Vietnam and more than 3000 were wounded.

Suicide for these returned diggers is a huge issue and the Newhaven museum was established to honour the Vietnam Veterans and provides not just a spiritual home but a healing place.

Mr Jones said he marched for years for his father and grandfather, but from 1980 he said he was proud to march as a Vietnam veteran, donning his medals for his 29 years of service to Australia.

He will be marching again in Cowes this Anzac Day but said it is always hard as the war memories flood back.

He said the museum gave him hope and those who gave their lives serving their country in Vietnam will never be forgotten.

“For generations to come this museum will tell our story and keep this history alive.”

Now Mr Jones is happy to share his story with students and just recently welcomed a group of Year 9 students from Phillip Island’s Newhaven College.

Mr Jones is proud of his service to his country and never wants people to forget the great sacrifices made by the Vietnam veterans and the hundreds who never returned.