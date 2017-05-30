Marina ahoy

INVERLOCH could be home to a marina under a proposal being considered by a prominent Melbourne businessman.

Jason Yeap OAM told The Star he has spoken with members of Inverloch’s business community about the prospect of a marina on land he owns in the vicinity of Mahers Landing.

Mr Yeap, the chair of Melbourne-base firm the Mering Corporation, said the proposal was in the very early stages.

“We have had some discussions but we have not got any definitive ideas,” he said.

A previous proposal for a marina in the area in 2003, known as Tarwin Cove, was to include canals, a marina with 150 boat berths, 900 homes, a five star hotel and 18 hole golf course, and was valued at around $700m.

It was later abandoned but received widespread opposition from the community at the time.

Mr Yeap said unlike the Tarwin Cove proposal, his project may not include digging channels.

“I know it (a marina proposal) was rejected once and I’m sensitive about that. I will work with the community and the right authorities,” he said.

The proposal was raised during discussions between Gippsland Ports and South Gippsland Shire Council, but Bass Coast Shire Council is not aware of any proposals for the area.

Gippsland Ports CEO Nick Murray said he understood a private developer had expressed an interest in establishing a private marina in Anderson Inlet.

“I reiterate that GP (Gippsland Ports) has not sighted any concept plan or been involved in any direct engagement on this proposal,” he said.

Mr Murray said any project would have to satisfy substantial planning controls.

“As a minimum there would need to be Coastal Management Act Consent from the DELWP, and planning permit and building permits from local government,” he said.

“Gippsland Ports would also need to satisfy itself that, if the proposed facility was to be built within waters under GP management, that safe and efficient operation of waterways was not compromised.

“There may be other matters such as cultural heritage review, EPBC Act referral.

“Each of these issues are quite normal and none are insurmountable.”

Mr Yeap is a patron of Multicultural Arts Victoria, alongside former Victorian premiers John Cain and Ted Baillieu.

The Malaysian-born property developer, lawyer and philanthropist launched Mering Corporation in 2004. The property investment and development company focuses on CBD and greenfield land developments around Melbourne.

Mr Yeap has served as a trustee of the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) and was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia in 2010 for service to the arts, particularly through the National Gallery of Victoria, and to the community.

He is a board member of the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute.