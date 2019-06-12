Posted by brad

Marion to lead state CWA

Meeniyan CWA branch member Marion Dewar became state president of the Country Women’s Association of Victoria .

A PASSION for helping others has elevated Meeniyan’s Marion Dewar through the ranks of the Country Women’s Association.

Mrs Dewar was named state president at the 91st Country Women’s Association of Victoria Inc annual general meeting recently.

Mrs Dewar said she is looking forward to working with other members to fulfil the aims of the associations.

“Generally, our aim is to provide for women, children and families. All CWA branches join the fundraising opportunities to help reach out to those who are in need,” she said.

“The CWA usually has a state project to work towards. The focus is currently on disaster relief so we will be putting emergency funding towards those affected by things like fire and flood. Through our activities, donations will be made within Australia and overseas.”

Mrs Dewar became a member of the Meeniyan CWA branch in the Gippsland Hills Group in 1981.

She has held office at branch, state and national level, and has attended group, state, national and world conferences.

Mrs Dewar joins sister Heather Scott, who currently holds the position of state vice president and is also a member of the Meeniyan branch.

They both walk in the footsteps of mother Elinor Scott, who was a member of the Meeniyan branch from 1946 until 2013 and held office for most of those years.

As a state president, Mrs Dewar also joins the ranks of her late husband Ian, who was the state president for Bowls Victoria from 2003 to 2006.

Mrs Dewar’s first branch office was branch president from 1983 to 1985.

She was elected secretary and then trustee of the CWA Group Holiday House at Inverloch from 1986 to 2006.

Her first state office was group president from 2005 to 2007.

This was followed by public speaking convenor from 2006 to 2007, magazine committee chairman/editor from 2007 to 2010, social issues committee chairman from 2010 to 2012, state vice president from 2012 to 2013, member of the advisory board from 2014-2017 and deputy state president 2017 to 2019.

She was also appointed national secretary to Victoria’s Member of Honour Noela MacLeod, who was elected national president and led the Country Women’s Association of Australia from 2012 to 2015.

Mrs Dewar said she said her election was yet another opportunity for self development.

“It is an opportunity to be of service in an atmosphere of women who enjoy a challenge and strive to reach their full potential,” she said.

Whilst she will be busy in her new role, Mrs Dewar said it was likely local branch members will still see her volunteering locally.

“I think it is important to support our branches at a local level and I look forward to working with the Gippsland Hills Group members,” she said.