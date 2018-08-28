Market backs a family in need

MORE than $11,000 was raised at a market held at the St Peter’s Anglican Church Hall in Leongatha on Saturday, to help Montanah Dubignon and her family.

Montanah was recently diagnosed with a Glioma brain tumour and requires extensive treatment and support.

Her family, originally from Korumburra and now from Beaufort, has been spending most of their time at Ronald McDonald House in Melbourne, while she undergoes treatment.

The market was organised by Leongatha’s Tenielle Richards, who wanted to do something to help the family in their time of need.

“I wanted to help take the burden off, so Montanah’s family can spend as much time as with her as they can,” she said.

“Most of the local businesses donated something for the market and the community has been amazing.”

Jarrod was a former leader of the Korumburra Scouts, so the Scouts helped on the day and the St Peter’s Ladies Guild provided refreshments and donated the use of the hall for the market.

Party Planet donated the use of fairy floss and popcorn machines and helium balloons for the day, and Luke and Kim’s Face Painting donated their services as well.

“Everything was donated so everything we sold on the day was for profit for the Dubignon family,” Tenielle said.

Montanah’s mum Sarah was overwhelmed with the support the family has been receiving from the community.

“I never expected any of this,’ she said.

Montanah was able to attend the event, but returned to the Royal Children’s Hospital on Sunday and will endure another round of chemotherapy on Friday.

The four year old then probably faces another 12 months of treatment.

“Her hair is falling out, she isn’t eating, but she is a little fighter. She puts up with so much and is so brave,” Sarah said.

“We are so grateful for the support we have received from both the Leongatha and Korumburra communities, especially from Tenielle, who has been the backbone of the whole thing.”

• Pictured on the front page at the market are Takira Hutchinson from Nyora and Sian Marshall from Korumburra.