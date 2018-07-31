Market defies wintry weather

THE show must go on – as they say – and the Inverloch Lions Community Farmers’ Market soldiered through Sunday’s gloomy weather.

Stallholders gathered in The Glade to offer a wide range of fresh produce, meats, plants and hot food. Customers donned their raincoats and winter woollies to venture to The Glade to check out the selection.

The Inverloch Lions Community Farmers’ Market is held on the last Sunday of the month from 8am to 1pm.