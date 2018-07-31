Tuesday, July 31st, 2018 | Posted by

Market defies wintry weather

THE show must go on – as they say – and the Inverloch Lions Community Farmers’ Market soldiered through Sunday’s gloomy weather.
Stallholders gathered in The Glade to offer a wide range of fresh produce, meats, plants and hot food. Customers donned their raincoats and winter woollies to venture to The Glade to check out the selection.
The Inverloch Lions Community Farmers’ Market is held on the last Sunday of the month from 8am to 1pm.

Delicious: Inverloch customers Florence Hydon and Linda Senhenn bought tomatoes from Trafalgar based stallholders Chris Medson and Luca Bennett at the Inverloch Lions Community Farmers’ Market on Sunday.

