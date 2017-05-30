Market showcases talent

Tuesday, May 30th, 2017 | Posted by

LEONGATHA enjoyed its first Makers market on Saturday morning, showcasing local talent and the wonderful community garden in conjunction with the first farmers market.

Everything on sale was handmade, including clothing, jewellery and artwork.

Market coordinator Vivian Carroll said there was a good flow of market-goers throughout the morning.

“The site was a good choice and we were lucky with the weather. The best line we heard throughout the day was ‘I didn’t bring enough money’. We will be back next month,” she said.

Ms Carroll said the market showed off the community garden to the market-goers and new members joined on the day.

“Members have access to the garden and updates from our newsletter,” Ms Carroll said.

“We also run a variety of programs, including cooking classes using produce from the garden and children’s activities.”

To sign up, it was $5 for an individual and $10 for a family.

Beautiful products: from left, Leongatha’s Caitlyn Chizzoniti and Mickey Van Delft sold bright and colourful bathroom goodies at the Leongatha Makers Market made by Mickey’s mother.

