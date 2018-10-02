Tuesday, October 2nd, 2018 | Posted by

Market success in Inverloch

INVERLOCH was alive with activity over the long weekend and a huge crowd turned out to the Inverloch Lions Community Farmers’ Market on Sunday.
Rain threatened the market early in the piece, but the weather held for an enjoyable event.
After a day of footy on Saturday, many took the opportunity to take a stroll through the Glade and sample some of Gippsland’s finest produce.
With an extensive range of stalls, there was something for everyone.
The Invy Katz were on the scene once again to entertain market goers.
All funds raised by the band will go towards the development of the Inverloch sound shell, set to be constructed in the Glade.
So far, they have raised around $700.
The band members said they were glad for the opportunity to support other local musicians.

Eggs-cellent: left, Max and Jack Rankin from Inverloch Free Range Eggs had a fun day help to run their family’s stall at the Inverloch Lions Community Farmers’ Market on Sunday.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=25927

Posted by on Oct 2 2018. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...
  • juliec: I hope the community can change the plan to log state forest in the Strzeleckis. The Strzelecki forests are...
  • russell: As usual Vicroads ignore their own guidelines… This from their own “Road Guide Notes”...

Recently Added