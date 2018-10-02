Market success in Inverloch

INVERLOCH was alive with activity over the long weekend and a huge crowd turned out to the Inverloch Lions Community Farmers’ Market on Sunday.

Rain threatened the market early in the piece, but the weather held for an enjoyable event.

After a day of footy on Saturday, many took the opportunity to take a stroll through the Glade and sample some of Gippsland’s finest produce.

With an extensive range of stalls, there was something for everyone.

The Invy Katz were on the scene once again to entertain market goers.

All funds raised by the band will go towards the development of the Inverloch sound shell, set to be constructed in the Glade.

So far, they have raised around $700.

The band members said they were glad for the opportunity to support other local musicians.