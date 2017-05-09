Martial arts team excel

SOUTH Gippsland Freestyle Karate students came away with 19 medallions following the International Sports Karate Association Gippsland Classic in Traralgon on April 30.

Nine students from the Leongatha and Korumburra club attended the event, which was the first tournament the club had competed in since opening last year.

“It was a defining and proud moment for the club. We received praise and positive feedback from other clubs and students who attended the event,” founder and head instructor Mick Ognenovski said.

“We definitely made a massive impact.”

The results were as follows

Seniors;

Sensei Mick Ognenovski: silver in traditional forms 18/39 years; silver in sumo 18+ years; bronze in point sparring 18/39 years; bronze in clash sparring 18/39 years.

Chris Brown: silver in clash sparring 18/39 years.

Patrick Biro: silver in clash sparring 16/17 years.

Juniors;

Taylan Ognenovski: silver in sumo 10/13 years; silver in clash sparring 10/13 years; bronze in sword combat 10/11 years; bronze in point sparring 10/13 years.

Isabella Grimley: gold in sumo 10/13 years; bronze in sword combat 10/13 years.

Lochie Brown: bronze in sumo 8/9 years.

Caiden Brown: silver in sumo 10/13 years.

Ruby Courtier: gold in sword combat 6/7 years; silver in sumo 6/7 years.

Thomas Telfer: gold in sumo 8/9 years; gold in point sparring 8/9 years; gold in clash sparring 8/9 years.

Trainings are held in Leongatha on a Tuesday night and in Korumburra on Wednesday nights.

Juniors train from 6pm and Seniors train from 7pm.