Marty’s successful hospitality journey

MEENIYAN’S Marty Thomas has made a huge impact on the small county down since opening Moo’s at Meeniyan nine years ago.

Mr Thomas’s journey started in Melbourne when originally, his dream was to become a chef.

“I wanted to become a chef because my mum was one, but then I decided I wanted to be around people more and socialise with guests rather than the be in a kitchen,” he said.

He studied Hotel Management at William Angliss Institute at age 18 and from there decided he preferred small businesses whilst working in restaurants and bars.

Mr Thomas ran a nightclub in London for a few years and the came back to Melbourne for the cafe scene.

He was in Mornington Peninsula running vineyards for a little while before making the move to Meeniyan to start his venture with Moo’s.

Mr Thomas’s role involves running duties, customer service, making coffee, ordering stock, training staff and menu planning, to name a few.

“It’s a very rewarding job but it’s hard work and the hours are unsocial,” he said.

“My main passion for owning a restaurant is to train young locals. My restaurant is a training ground for locals to learn communication skills.”