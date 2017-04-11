Massive Leongatha sale on now

THE pre-Easter liquidation sale is on again in Leongatha.

Shan’s Lingerie, Panthers Mensland and Sports First have joined forces once again to offer fantastic deals on high quality products from Memorial Hall.

The sale began on Sunday and will close on Thursday. Opening hours are between 9am and 5.30pm.

This is the second time Sports First has been involved in the major sale.

“We did the sale in November and it was very successful. We enjoy working with other local businesses, especially because we all have a similar goal. We all offer great bargains to the community and sell old season stock,” Sports First’s Mark Lafferty said.

“The three businesses complement each other really well. We attract different markets, so by working together we have people seeing our stock who might not think to come into our stores.”

Shan’s Lingerie’s Shirleyanne Wright said the sale was extremely busy on Sunday morning.

“We don’t usually open the sale on a Sunday and we had a terrific start. A lot of passing traffic came through, despite the cold weather,” she said.

Panthers Mensland’s David Panther said the sale was a win for the businesses and customers alike, and encouraged the community to come along and check out some terrific pre-holiday bargains.