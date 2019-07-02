Mates made at Meeniyan



KITCHEN TREAT: Russell Broadbent congratulated Doug Kuhne from the Meeniyan Men’s Shed on the opening of the clubs new kitchen and their continued work within the community.

IT’S where people come together over a cup of tea and where quality conversations happen: the kitchen.

The Meeniyan Men’s Shed revealed their newly renovated and expanded one last week to a growing club.

Monash MP Russell Broadbent, who was there for the official opening, said the space was just as important as the club itself. “You may come together in the men’s shed, but mostly, you come together over a cup of tea or a cup of coffee, and that’s when you start to talk,” he said.

“Men’s sheds to me are all about people communicating and having people to talk to.

“There are lots of people out in the community who are on their own, or isolated, and it provides that interaction with people and they are happier for it.”

Since the club started six years ago, membership has doubled.

Club secretary George Fairweather said the group was about “mateship, coming down to have a yarn and sitting down in comfort”, as well as building things to benefit the community.

The men’s team mascot, Ruby the Cavalier, was first into the kitchen once the doors were swung back for the reveal, providing a laugh between the men.

“All the men love having her there on a Tuesday and Friday,” Mr Fairweather said.

“She sits on Kevin Robinson’s scooter, keeps his feet warm and goes for a ride.”

Animal softie, Terry Ryan, admitted to sneaking her treats every time the men come together.

The group, which now has 16 members, is in the process of making new seats for the rail trail between Meeniyan and Koonwarra.

“We are always looking for different retired tradesmen, so come down any Tuesday or Friday night, have a cuppa and see what you reckon!” Mr Fairweather said.