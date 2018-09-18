Matilda gives to hospital

MATILDA Abraham is a little girl with a big heart.

A Year 4 student at Newhaven College, Matilda recently raised $67.80 for the Bass Coast Health Ladies Auxiliary.

An enterprising young lady who was born at Wonthaggi Hospital, Matilda designed her own donation box and appealed to the public to support our local health service.

Last year Matilda donated funds to the Royal Melbourne Hospital but decided this year to donate to the Bass Coast Health Ladies Auxiliary, which is raising funds for a much needed ear, nose and throat microscope.

Matilda was thrilled by a surprise visit from Bass Coast Health Ladies Auxiliary members Barbara Hallett and Eileen Ridgley recently, who proudly presented Matilda with a certificate of appreciation and thanked her for her outstanding efforts.

When asked if she might like to join the auxiliary one day, Matilda smiled and said she will think about it.